PIC: Kajal Aggarwal looks dreamy as she flaunts her baby bump in a ruffled gown, pens a note on motherhood

Kajal Aggarwal is waiting for the birth of her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Today, Kajal posted a dreamy picture of herself flaunting the baby bump in a blush pink ruffled gown. She also penned an emotional note talking about her pregnancy and the happy and difficult moments that shape people's experiences.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a pic from her recent maternity shoot. In the pic, she can be seen posing in a ruffled gown featuring shoulder cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. Flaunting her baby bump, Kajal posed barefoot for the picture and teamed the ensemble with just a pair of floral statement earrings and subtle peachy make-up.

Kajal also wrote a note about motherhood, "Let's face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you're so drained, you wonder how you're going to manage to make it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours."

Ever since the announcement of their first child, the star has been dropping some catchy photographs on social media and her fans are loving the style sense of the mom-to-be. And the actress' pregnancy glow is definitely adding the glam quotient to her pics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal next will appear on the big screens in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s action flick, Acharya, which is scheduled to release on 29 April.

