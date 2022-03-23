PICS: Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous as she flaunts her baby bump in a yellow maxi dress

Kajal Aggarwal, who is pregnant, has changed her fashion choices to easy breezy outfits and they are perfect for the summer season. For her latest maternity wear, the actress slipped into a beautiful yellow maxi dress with a fine embroidery at the bottom. The dress came with a halter neck and small ruffles at the end. She also flaunted her grown baby bump by holding it with her two hands.

The Hey Sinamika actress went for a no-makeup look and let her pregnancy glow stand out. With hoop earrings, and short tresses open, the stunner gave out major cues on how to ace a summer-friendly dress.

Check out Kajal's pics here:

Kajal confirmed her pregnancy on New Year's as her husband announced it by posting a photo of his ladylove along with a cute caption. from then on, every single pic of the beautiful mommy-to-be takes the internet by storm. As the actress has taken a break from work, she is spending quality time with her husband Gautam Kitchlu during the pregnancy phase. Recently, she enjoyed a cosy weekend with her husband and a pic of him planting a kiss on her forehead as she beams with happiness went viral on the Internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde in Siva Koratala’s Acharya, which is set to release in theatres on April 29.