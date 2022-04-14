PICS: Kajal Aggarwal packs on PDA with a heartfelt note for husband Gautam Kitchlu on fatherhood
Kajal Aggarwal is 8 months pregnant and is expecting her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Today, the actress shared a set of new PDA filled with her husband as he penned a heartwarming note for looking after her through pregnancy and on a journey of fatherhood. The actress thanked him for being best husband and soon-to-be dad.
Sharing the PDA-filled picture of Gautam cradling her baby bump, Kajal wrote how he has remained selfless the last few months and even handled her false contractions. “Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well !
She further added, "Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet.You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live.."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal next will appear on the big screens in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s action flick, Acharya, which is scheduled to release on 29 April.
Also Read: PIC: Kajal Aggarwal looks dreamy as she flaunts her baby bump in a ruffled gown, pens a note on motherhood
Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!