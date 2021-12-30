PICS: Kajal Aggarwal poses with her husband & parents at the Mumbai airport ahead of New Year

Kajal Aggarwal was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and parents ahead of New Year 2022. She along with her family posed for the paps with bright smiles. Seems like it is going to be a family vacation for New Year's 2022.

Kajal Aggarwal can be seen in a nude shirt dress paired up with white sneakers. Her comfy and cool is worth trying while travelling. She also opted for a no-makeup and clear skin is pure goals. Kajal Aggarwal's husband opted for a casual look in jeans and a shirt. They all posed together for a perfect family pic in bright smiles.

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement on the same. The pregnancy rumours of Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu have been doing rounds for a very long time. Kajal even addressed the rumours saying she will talk about it at the right time.

On the professional front, Kajal is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film directed by Siva Koratala also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

