PICS: Kajal Aggarwal in white dress sans makeup, Pooja Hegde's birthday brunch & Tamannaah Bhatia's lunch look

Pooja Hegde, who turned a year older on October 13 shared a few photos from her birthday brunch. One can see in the photos, Pooja looking her happiest best while surrounded by her close friends and family friends. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Lemons, happy food and a whole lot of fun..what my surprise brunch b’day looked like!."

She also thanked her fans and well-wishers for making the most memorable birthday this year. "Thank you for all your Birthday wishes. I genuinely had the most memorable birthday this year. To my fans and fan clubs, your enthusiasm and love keeps me going. Birthday wishes kept pouring in and I was so overwhelmed. Thank you," wrote Pooja Hegde as she shared a few photos from her birthday eve on Instagram.

It was quite a busy day for the paps yesterday as they also spotted Tamannaah Bhatia outside a restaurant in Mumbai. One can see, the Sye Raa actress sporting denim on denim look teamed with a white tank top and neon heels.

