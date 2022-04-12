PICS: Kalidas Jayaram lights up the internet with his exuberant smile in a printed shirt; Fans call him cutie

South actor Kalidas Jayaram is a sight to the sore eyes! If you disagree with us, you have to see these latest photos of the actor, which he shared on his Instagram handle. He brightened up our day as he shared a series of photos flaunting his charming smile.

In the pic, Jayaram is seen dressed in a cheetah printed shirt and smiling his heart out. The smile just made our day and is a perfect sight to behold. Fans are also gushing over his picture and dropping comments. They have commented saying his smile is cute and charmer.

Sharing the pics, the actor captioned, "It's ok to not be ok." The pic is simply one of the most happiest pictures you will see on the internet and everyone are awestruck his good looks.

Take a look at Jayaram's pics here:

Kalidas Jayaram made his debut at the age of 7 alongside dad Jayaram in the 2000 film, Kochu Kochu Santhoshanga. He did his first film as a protagonist in 2018, which was Abrid Shine's directorial Poomaram and is known for films like Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Paava Kadhaigal, and more.

On the work front, Kalidas Jayaram has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Malayalam-Tamil bilingual movie Rajni. The film is helmed by debutant director Vinil Scariah Varghese. The young actor also has Santosh Sivan’s directorial Jack N Jill, alongside Manju Warrier and Vikram with Kamal Haasan in the pipeline.

