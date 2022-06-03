PICS: Kamal Haasan looks dapper in Manish Malhotra's classic black and white three-piece suit

Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest superstars in the South film industry. He is a man of impeccable talent, a golden heart and stunning Haasan will turn 70 in a few years but his sartorial choices and impeccable fashion sense never let us believe that he is in his sixties. The actor was impressed with his latest sartorial choices while promoting his film Vikram in various parts of the world. Recently, the actor visited Dubai as his Vikram trailer was played on Burj Khalifa. Marking the special day, he dressed up in a classic black three-piece suit and made heads turn.

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pics of him looking dapper in a black and white suit. For the big day in Dubai, the actor opted for a customised white formal shirt, black suit and matching tie by designer Manish Malhotra. The classy look was styled by his stylist Amritha Ram.

Sharing the pics, Kamal Haasan wrote, "RED ALERT IN BLACK AND WHITE!!In a custom made @MMalhotraworld for #vikramhitlist promotions #dubai Styling @amritharam2 @BALENCIAGA#space collection."

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's much-awaited film, Vikram, has finally been released in theatres and has opened up with blockbuster reviews. Vikram marks the return of Kamal Haasan to big screens after four years. Audiences are hailing the movie and are heaping praises on Kamal Haasan, Sethupathi, Fahadh and Suriya's performance. Director Lokesh Kangaraj won hearts with his fine direction.

This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International.