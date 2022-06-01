PICS: Kamal Hassan looks smart in suit at Vikram promotions in Hyderabad; Venkatesh, Nithiin attend the event

Kamal Haasan's pan-Indian film Vikram is just a few days away from its grand release and the promotions are going in full swing. In the promotional journey for the last 10 days, on March 31, Kamal Haasan promoted Vikram in Hyderabad with a grand event in the presence of stars from Tollywood. Kamal Haasan promoted Vikram in Telugu along with Daggubati Venkatesh and Nithiin as the special guest of the film.

Kamal Haasan looked smart as he opted for a white suit and black trousers for the promotional event in Hyderabad. Along with Kamal, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music director Anirudh Ravichander also attended the event. The Tamil superstar also posed with Venkatesh and Nithiin for shutterbugs along with other team members.

From promotions at Cannes 2022, The Kapil Sharma Show to his blockbuster answers to interviews at promotions, Vikram has been creating a lot of anticipation. Yesterday, the actor opened up about his collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay and took the internet by storm.

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are playing lead roles along with Kamal Haasan in the film. The film will also feature a cameo by Suriya, and fans can't wait to see what part he plays in the movie. This action thriller outing also has an ensemble cast along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and backed up Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram is set for theatrical release on June 3. the film has registered the biggest pre-release business in the veteran’s career with over ₹200 crore in earnings.