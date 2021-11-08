PICS: Kartikeya Gummakonda gets down on a knee to propose Lohitha; To tie the knot on November 21

Kartikeya Gummakonda, popularly known for films like RX100 and Valimai, proposed to his fiancee Lohitha Reddy at the pre-release event of his next movie Raja Vikramarka in front of media, fans and others. The actor shared a few pics from the proposal on social media and announced that they will tie the knot on November 21, 2021.

At the event, Kartikeya surprised Lohitha by going down on one knee and proposing to her. Lohitha's reaction to his proposal is unmissable as she was totally surprised by his sweet gesture. The filmy proposal is currently winning hearts and going viral on social media platforms.

Sharing beautiful pics from his proposal on social media, Kartikeya penned a sweet note, which reads, "A moment that will be forever in my heart..@loh_reddy ..thank you for the amazing journey so far ..From nov21st you are going to be my wife and that’s giving me the goosebumps I had in 2010 when I first spoke to you.."

On August 23, Kartikeya Gummakonda has officially announced his engagement with long-time girlfriend Lohitha Reddy. The RX100 actor met Lohitha in 2010 during his college days. Ever since then, the couple have been in a relationship and are all set to get hitched this month.

On the work front, Kartikeya is awaiting the release Raja Vikramarka on November 12, directed by Sri Saripalli. The actor is also playing an antagonist role in the Thala Ajith starrer Valimai, which will mark his debut in Kollywood.