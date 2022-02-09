PICS: Kartikeya Gummakonda is papped while flaunting his chiselled physique as he steps out of the gym

Kartikeya Gummakonda has the fans wrapped around his finger. He never misses a chance to flaunt his chiselled body and bloated biceps. The Valimai star also spends a significant amount of time in the gym to maintain that rugged demeanor. The actor was papped in Hyderabad today after he returned from the gym after an intense workout session.

The actor was seen greeting the paparazzi in an all-black ensemble. Kartikeya Gummakonda looked absolutely dapper in the messy look. These pictures are definitely a treat for the fans of the actor, who are in awe of this charm. A few days back, Kartikeya Gummakonda was papped in a similar way outside the gym. He was seen posing in a grey tracksuit.

In the meantime, the actor was in news for his wedding with college sweetheart Lohitha. The couple tied the knot on 21 November 2021. The two hosted a reception party for their loved ones on November 24. Refreshing your memory, the lovebirds first met in 2010 in NIT Warangal.