PICS: Kartikeya & Lohitha's grand reception in Hyderabad; H Vinoth, Sivatmika, Ajay Bhupathi & others attend

Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha, who tied the knot recently, hosted a lavish reception yesterday in Hyderabad. While the couple looked nothing less than prince and princess, many friends from the industry attended the event last night. From Valimai director H Vinoth, Aadi to RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi, many attended and it was indeed a star studded and grand affair.

The Valimai director attended the reception in Hyderabad and blessed the newlywed couple. For unversed, Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing antagonist role in the much anticipated Tamil film of Thala Ajith's Valimai. Apart from that director Ajay Bhupathi, Aadi, Rahul Ravindra, Shivani and Sivatmika attended the wedding reception in their stylish attires.

Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha made a grand fairy tale like entry at their reception. The husband and wife entered with a dance performance and fireworks. While groom Kartikeya looked dashing in a velvet indo western set, Lohitha slayed in a stunning sequential gown.

Also Read: Newlyweds Kartikeya Gummakonda & Lohitha Reddy look regal in dreamy reception PHOTOS

Kartikeya and Lohitha were in a relationship since 2012 from their college times but he kept it away from the limelight. Their love story from college time is indeed pure and real as he recently proposed to her at pre release event of his movie. proposed to her first time at the pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka. Although I was in love with Lohitha for a long time, I never really proposed to her before. On phone, many times I expressed my feelings but never said 'I love you'. I have proposed on that stage so that it will be a beautiful experience for both of us for the rest of our life."