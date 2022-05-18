PICS: Keerthy Suresh captivates us yet again with a black crop top and striped skirt

Keerthy Suresh has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her impeccable acting prowess and unique fashion sense. Proving the same, the National Award-winning actress has posted some pictures from her latest photoshoot.

The Dasara actress is a sight to behold in a black crop top and striped skirt. The black, white, and yellow skirt is paired with black boots and golden hoop earrings. Her latest post was captioned, "You know what it is.. black & yellow, black & yellow, black & yellow".

