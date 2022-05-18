PICS: Keerthy Suresh captivates us yet again with a black crop top and striped skirt
Keerthy Suresh has shared some sizzling photographs from her latest photoshoot in a black crop top and striped skirt.
Keerthy Suresh has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her impeccable acting prowess and unique fashion sense. Proving the same, the National Award-winning actress has posted some pictures from her latest photoshoot.
The Dasara actress is a sight to behold in a black crop top and striped skirt. The black, white, and yellow skirt is paired with black boots and golden hoop earrings. Her latest post was captioned, "You know what it is.. black & yellow, black & yellow, black & yellow".
Meanwhile, her most recent project alongside Tovino Thomas, Vaashi is all set to release in the theatres worldwide on 17 June. The makers made the announcement recently and the movie buffs are thrilled to witness the film in the cinema halls. This courtroom drama has been helmed by Vishnu Raghav. Both the leads Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas will portray lawyers in their next.
The script of this social drama has been penned by Janiz Chacko Simon and has Kottayam Ramesh, Maya Vishwanath, Maya Menon, Baiju, Nandu in prominent roles, along with others. Coming to the crew, Neil D Cunha is the cinematographer and Arju Benn is the editor. The tunes of Vaashi have been provided by the renowned music composer Kailas Menon.
Keerthy Suresh has had a busy year with multiple ventures including Sarkaru Vaari Paata with superstar Mahesh Babu. The film released recently and got a positive response from the audience. The actress will also play the female lead in Nani fronted Dasara. In the meantime, her last release was Saani Kayidam alongside Selvaraghavan, which is available on the OTT platform.
