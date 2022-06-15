PICS: Keerthy Suresh channels 'bling mood' & looks beautiful in sequin saree as she attends a friend's wedding

Keerthy Suresh is an absolute fashionista. Her fashion bar is getting higher and higher every day and her latest pics are proof of it. From adorning simple subtle numbers to going for high-end pret couture, the actress has been acing the saree style with utmost grace. And this time she channelled her bling mood and dressed up in a golden sequel saree. What a sight she is in the pics.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics of herself glammed up in a golden sequin saree as she attended a friend's wedding in Kerala. The actress picked up a beautiful golden sequin saree from the shelves of Rimple & Harpeet Narula and paired it up with a floral sleeveless blouse. To complete this dazzling look, Keerthy chose a simple pearl necklace and kept it drama-free with stud earrings. The actress' makeup was also as glamorous as her outfit was. Bold lipstick, contoured cheeks, golden highlighter, and subtle eye make-up made her stand out in the stunning outfit.

A day ago, Keerthy Suresh shared pics with her friends after attending a wedding in Kerala. The actress gave a glimpse of the post-wedding bash with her people and it's all things fun. In the pics, Keerthy Suresh's best friend Kalyani Priyadarshani too was also spotted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will share screen space with natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara. She is also waiting for the release of her upcoming Malayalam film titled Vaashi with Tovino Thomas. Helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, the film will hit the cinema halls on 17 June.

The actress is also teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial project titled, Maamannan. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.