PICS: Keerthy Suresh clicked in comfy yet stylish look; Rashmika Mandanna opts for ethnic set at airport

Keerthy Suresh, the South beauty, has become a new face among Bollywood paparazzi and is getting clicked every now and then. On Thursday evening, the actress was papped in Mumbai after shooting for an advertisement. She not only posed for pics but also graciously gave autographs and selfies to fans. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress looked beautiful in comfy yet stylish attire.

Keerthy Suresh was clicked in a black look paired up with a colorful jacket and also went for straight hair and subtle makeup. The actress looks perfect and showed us to keep it stylish yet simple with her outfit. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Maamannan, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Vadivelu and is directed by Mari Selvaraj.