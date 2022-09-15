PICS: Keerthy Suresh clicked in comfy yet stylish look; Rashmika Mandanna opts for ethnic set at airport
Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh were spotted at airport and at a shoot location respectively in Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh, the South beauty, has become a new face among Bollywood paparazzi and is getting clicked every now and then. On Thursday evening, the actress was papped in Mumbai after shooting for an advertisement. She not only posed for pics but also graciously gave autographs and selfies to fans. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress looked beautiful in comfy yet stylish attire.
Keerthy Suresh was clicked in a black look paired up with a colorful jacket and also went for straight hair and subtle makeup. The actress looks perfect and showed us to keep it stylish yet simple with her outfit. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Maamannan, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Vadivelu and is directed by Mari Selvaraj.
Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood, was clicked at the airport. She totally nailed her travel look as she opted for a comfy ethnic look. The actress was seen in a black Kurti and white palazzo pants. Although she waved at the paps, Rashmika covered her face with a black mask and carried a luxe bag to add drama to her simple Indian look.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with either Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan or Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will also be seen in a bilingual film Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Yesterday, she shared a perfect selfie with Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of Varisu. The pic went viral on social media platforms.
