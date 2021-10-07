PICS: Keerthy Suresh heads for workation in Spain; Yash's family snap is too cute to miss out

Keerthy Suresh has head to Spain for workation. She will be shooting for Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata and also be enjoying the vacation. She totally seems to be loving the combo of work and vacation as she shared her excitement with a video.

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram and shared a video featuring pics of herself in the plane as she heads to Spain. The actress kept her airport look on point as she slipped into a velvet co-ord set with a white turtle neck top. Do not miss her Louis Vuitton earrings which cost Rs. 45,000.

@KeerthyOfficial is excited for workation as she heads to Spain for #SarkaruVaariPataa shoot pic.twitter.com/LzjSkDPVBR — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) October 7, 2021

Mahesh Babu went to Spain a week ago, now Keerthy Suresh will be joining for the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film is slated for Sankranthi release in 2022.

Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra and Yathrav make the cutest family in the South. Yet again, Yash and his family filled the internet with cuteness as a beautiful family pic of the actor kissing his daughter alongside his wife is going viral on social media.

On the work front, Yash has wrapped up the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 and is waiting for the release, which has got postponed due to COVID-19. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Pan-India film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will reprise their respective roles from part KGF: Chapter 1, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast.