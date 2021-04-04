  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PICS: Keerthy Suresh looks pretty in a half saree styled by her mom; Spends blissful time at Guruvayur Temple

Keerthy Suresh, as we all know likes to keep everything simple and traditional and her latest photos are proof.
Mumbai
PICS: Keerthy Suresh looks pretty in a half saree styled by her mom; Spends blissful time at Guruvayur Temple
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the release of her Telugu film Rang De, Keerthy Suresh has taken a break and is spending time with her parents. The stunner recently visited Guruvayur temple in Kerala with her parents for some blissful time. The National award-winning actress took to Instagram and shared about the same alongside a few photos with her father G Suresh Kumar and mother Menaka. However, what caught our attention was the half traditional saree, styled by her mom. "Thank you to @poornimaindrajith, I have been meaning to wear this half saree and finally I did. And to my mom for being the stylist," Keerthy Suresh captioned the photo. 

Keerthy Suresh, as we all know likes to keep everything simple and traditional. Of late, she has been treating us with a lot of saree looks. However, the latest one is clearly a winner. The Mahanati actress let her outfit do all the talking as she kept her makeup to minimal with her hair half tied. Sharing her experience of visiting the temple with parents, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "A blissful morning after Guruvayur temple darshan."

Take a look: 

On the work front, Keerthy will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in their upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram. 

She also has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan and Tovino co-starrred Vaashi. 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Happy Birthday Nithiin: Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna send blessings and happiness
South Best & Worst Dressed Celebs This Week: Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia to Pooja Hegde; Take a look
Rang De Movie Review: A superficial love hate love story sans nuance
Rang De: Nithiin accidentally punches Keerthy Suresh for real in this hilarious yet cute BTS video
Keerthy Suresh congratulates Marakkar’s team after it bags the National Award; Says it’s a moment of pride
Keerthy Suresh is MISSING; actor Nithiin requests his Rang De co star to join him for film's promotions