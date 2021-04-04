PICS: Keerthy Suresh looks pretty in a half saree styled by her mom; Spends blissful time at Guruvayur Temple

Keerthy Suresh, as we all know likes to keep everything simple and traditional and her latest photos are proof.

After the release of her Telugu film Rang De, Keerthy Suresh has taken a break and is spending time with her parents. The stunner recently visited Guruvayur temple in Kerala with her parents for some blissful time. The National award-winning actress took to Instagram and shared about the same alongside a few photos with her father G Suresh Kumar and mother Menaka. However, what caught our attention was the half traditional saree, styled by her mom. "Thank you to @poornimaindrajith, I have been meaning to wear this half saree and finally I did. And to my mom for being the stylist," Keerthy Suresh captioned the photo.

Keerthy Suresh, as we all know likes to keep everything simple and traditional. Of late, she has been treating us with a lot of saree looks. However, the latest one is clearly a winner. The Mahanati actress let her outfit do all the talking as she kept her makeup to minimal with her hair half tied. Sharing her experience of visiting the temple with parents, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "A blissful morning after Guruvayur temple darshan."

On the work front, Keerthy will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in their upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram.

She also has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan and Tovino co-starrred Vaashi.

