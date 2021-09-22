PICS: Keerthy Suresh papped at Mumbai airport in comfy white shirt, torn denim jeans & expensive Dior bag

The National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is known for her simple and comfy style statement. She can make many heads turn even in her simplest look. The Mahanati actress was spotted at Mumbai airport today in her comfy white crisp shirt and torn denim jeans which she teamed with a Dior saddle-bag that is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh.

One can see in the photos, the stunner making her way inside the airport after her short visit to Mumbai. She is among the most grounded and self-aware celebrities, don't you think? Keerthy recently grabbed attention as she reunited and bonding with her Mahanati co-star Samantha Akkineni in Chennai.

Check out her airport photos below:

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has an interesting lineup of films. She has Rajinikanth's upcoming film titled, Annaatthe. The film also stars Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu among others. Directed by Siva, the upcoming film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali, 4 November 2021.

Besides, she will also be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and alongside Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

