PICS: Keerthy Suresh is a ray of sunshine as she poses in yellow saree & gives modern touch with a coat

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. She is also her fashion choices when it comes to traditional wear as there is no one who can ace an ethnic looks like Keerthy Suresh. The Rang De actress shared a couple of pictures of herself in a saree and looks breathtakingly gorgeous. Her clicks will just revive your love for saree as she added a modern touch to it.

Keerthy Suresh took to social media and shared a series of photos in a yellow saree. The actress looks beyond beautiful in a vintage yellow saree and added a twist to six yards grace with a trench coat. She carried the coat along with the saree and used a matching belt as well. The saree is a perfect addition to the wedding outfits list as it floral print and coat above it, traditional and modern, total win-win.

Styled by Archa Mehta, the saree is by Kasturi Kundal. Keerthy completed her ethnic look with a regal gold necklace and matching chandelier jhumkas. Keerthy styled her locks in a middle-parted half-tied hair bun, with a few strands of her tresses sculpting her face. Keerthy's makeup and red bhindi completed her glam look.

Keerthy Suresh will feature alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Nani in Dasara and Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. She is awaiting the release of her sports movie Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

In Tamil, she will be seen sharing screen space with director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham and Annaatthe with Rajinikanth.