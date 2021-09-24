PICS: Keerthy Suresh spells grace & elegance in classic red saree as she gets spotted at an event

Talented beauty Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses of the South Indian film industry. Keerthy Suresh gained accolades and fans from all over the world for her performance in the National Award Winning film, Mahanati. Be it at the airport or promoting her films, the actress slays in anything and everything. Especially while carrying the six years of grace, Keerthy totally nails it like no one else.

Keerthy Suresh, as we all know likes to keep everything simple and traditional. Today, yet again, the actress went for a classic ethnic look in saree at an event. She was seen striking a pose and flashing her radiant smile. The actress defines grace and elegance in a red saree with a golden border, paired up with a choker and matching bangles. The Mahanati actress kept her makeup simple with kohl eyes and red lipstick, with her hair half tied.

Check out the pics here:

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will feature alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Besides, she also has a Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas. Keerthy is awaiting the release of her sports movie Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Last but not the least, she will be seen sharing screen space with director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham and Tamil film Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The makers announced that the film will be released on Diwali 2021.