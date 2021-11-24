PICS: Keerthy Suresh wants to groove on 'Pachchai Nirame' song as she dolls up in green saree & looks elegant

Keerthy Suresh, who is the most popular actress in South, has a great level fashion choices especially in ethnic wear. She is an saree lover and has proved it again as she dropped some stunning pics in saree and we left us in absolute awe.

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram and shared several pictures of herself wearing a emerald green stripes saree. She smiled and posed for the camera, looking breathtakingly gorgeous, and gave us the perfect look for the wedding season.

The actress slipped into a green emerald saree by Kshitij Jalori, which has golden stripes all over by giving it a touch of modern. This look was further enhanced by same matching blouse. Keerthy Suresh being her, never misses to add more of traditional to it as she completed the saree look by putting her hair into a bun with gajra, a green choker, floral studs and a bangle. A red bindi, kohl rimmed eyes and minimal makeup was another addition to her elegant look.

All dolled up, Keerthy Suresh wants to groove and take the saree feels in classic Madhavan's song Pachchai Nirame song from Ala Payuthey. Sharing the pics, Keerthy Suresh wrote, Alexa, play "Pachchai Nirame"

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will feature alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bholaa Shankar with Chiranjeevi. Besides, she also has a Malayalam film Vaashi, co-starring Tovino Thomas. Keerthy is awaiting the release of her sports movie Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.