PICS: Keerthy Suresh's pet Nyke turns 3; Says 'You fill up my best or darkest days with joy'

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is an avid dog lover and keeps sharing adorable pictures with her pet dog, Nyke on Instagram. Be it enjoying a beach picnic with Nyke or spending quality time at home, Keerthy's love for her pet is unconditional and beyond. Well, Nyke has turned 3 and the stunner has penned a heartfelt note that is all about her special relationship with her baby.

Sharing some priceless and unseen photos with Nyke, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "My baby boy just turned 3! They say a dog is the only thing that loves you more than himself, and after having you in my life for 3 years now I don’t think I could’ve agreed more. Your little heart has more love to hold than I could ever imagine and it’s so warm that no matter who comes, they fall under your charm!."

The Mahanati actress further also expressed how Nyke fills her best or darkest days with joy. "The joy that you fill me up with on my best or darkest days is unimaginable. It’s so surprising that without words you manage to show me more love than I could’ve ever imagined. I love you loads dear Nyke, wishing you a very very Happy Birthday! I promise to shower your year with treats and lot of cuddles," reads Keerthy's Instagram caption.

Take a look:

