In PICS: Kiccha Sudeep and his beautiful friendship with star couple Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia

Pan-India actor Kiccha Sudeep shares a special friendship with the Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Be it wishing each other on birthdays to spending time together over a special vegan dinner, their special bonding continues. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia have always admired Sudeep as an actor. They consider him more like a family and their social media posts are proof.

Sudeep had hosted a special vegan dinner for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia recently. Sharing a few photos from the memorable night, Genelia had tweeted, "Had the most amazing time with an absolutely amazing person @kichchasudeepa...Thank You for a wonderful evening, great conversations and most importantly memories than we will always cherish..@riteishd and myself totally love you..Missed you Priya and Saanvi but this is a start to many evenings together..P.s Thank You for going out of your way to organize vegan food, totally totally loved it."

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh has always been in praises for Sudeep. Last year, wishing Vikrant Rona actor on birthday, Deshmukh penned a sweet note for him on Twitter: "Actor, producer, director, host... is there anything this man can’t do. Wishing my dear friend @KicchaSudeep a rocking birthday and a great year ahead. Love you man- big big hug. #HappyBirthdaykicchasudeep."

Actor, producer, director, host... is there anything this man can’t do. Wishing my dear friend @KicchaSudeep a rocking birthday and a great year ahead. Love you man- big big hug. #HappyBirthdaykicchasudeep pic.twitter.com/3qhz4NgrPF — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2020

To unversed, Kiccha Sudeep has shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh in the Hindi film Rann. Released in 2010, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Did you know it was Riteish who introduced Kiccha Sudeep to twitter and also taught him how to use it. Yes, you read that right! While travelling in a car, they had a casual conversation about twitter and that's when Sudeep decided to get on this social media platform. Today, he has more than 2.5 million followers.

U two spread supaaa energy. Mch luv to you @geneliad @Riteishd ...

And #ImagineMeat is an awesome thought,,, my bstttt wshs fo tat.

Cheers https://t.co/evyesPFR2I pic.twitter.com/3bU3uZDaqQ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) February 14, 2021

Yaaaappyyyy burrrrthdayyyy @geneliad ...

Smile smile smile and have a greatttttr day n year.

Happy returns.

Vegan party soooonnn pic.twitter.com/oM5EO2ZR6v — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 5, 2021

On the work front, Sudeep will be seen in the upcoming film Vikrant Rona earlier titled as Phantom. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari.

