PICS: Kiran Abbavaram looks suave as he attends the premiere of Sebastian PC 524 in casuals

Kiran Abbavaram starrer action thriller Sebastian PC 524 released today. But before the flick reached theatres, the actor attended a special premiere of the movie in Hyderabad yesterday. The star looked handsome in a casual look with a black T-shirt and black jeans.

Two days ago, Kiran Abbavaram along with the film’s female lead Nuveksha and Komalee Prasad were present at the Sebastian PC 524 pre-release bash. Helmed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, the director was also present at the celebration. Kiran Abbavaram attended the event in casual black attire, while both the ladies graced the event wearing red.ures

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Kiran Abbavaram plays a constable in the film, who suffers from night blindness. This lands him in some major trouble. Unaware of his medical restriction, he continues with his service. However, eventually, he is unable to cope and gets suspended from the force. Apart from being a spine-chilling thriller, the project also has praise-worthy comic timing.

The venture has been financed by Siddha Reddy B, Raju and Pramod under the banner of Jovitha Cinemas. Presented by Elite Entertainments, the movie also stars Aadarsh Balakrishna, Raghu Karumanchi, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy and Saptagiri in significant roles.

Sebastian PC524 is Nuveksha’s second project in Tollywood after her debut in Aadi Saikumar’s Atithi Devo Bhava. Ghibran has given the film’s music and the editing has been done by Viplav Nyshadam. Raj K Nalli is the cinematographer for the venture. Now, only time will tell how the film performs at the box office.

Also Read: Prabhas opens up on first shot with Amitabh Bachchan, kissing scenes in Radhe Shyam, Adipurush & Project K