PICS: L2: Empuraan team clicked in Dubai; Mohanlal looks dapper in a green T-shirt and black denims

Prithviraj Sukumaran will once again don the director's hat for the sequel to Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. Titled L2: Empuraan, the project was officially announced a couple of days back. Recently, the team of the movie was captured posing together in Dubai. The photograph that has surfaced on social media features superstar Mohanlal looking handsome in a green T-shirt and denims. The Bro Daddy actor will once again essay the role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam in the second installment of the franchise.

Presently in the pre-production phase, the film has been in the news for a while now. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that L2: Empuraan, is going to be a big-budget sequel. As per our sources, the movie is being made on a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 400 crore. A little birdie told us, "The work on the script for the sequel is complete. Prithviraj, who returns to helm the sequel, makes sure to go all out with this film. It will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer not on Pan-India but Pan-World level. Prithviraj is eyeing L2 to be a Pan-World release like Prabhas' Project K. The success of Part 1 has given the team more confidence." The sources further revealed, "The star cast and other details of L2: Empuraan will be announced soon," adds the source."

Check out the picture below:

For the unaware, L2: Empuraan marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. After Lucifer, these two last shared screen space in the 2021 laughter ride Bro Daddy.

Lucifer is being remade in Telugu as well. GodFather has Megastar Chiranjeevi as the protagonist. The film will also see Nayanthara and Satya Dev in the lead, apart from Salman Khan in an extended cameo.