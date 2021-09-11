PICS: Lakshmi Manchu & Vishnu Manchu visit Sai Dharam Tej at hospital post bike accident

On Friday evening, Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident at cable bridge, Hyderabad. The actor is currently hospitalised at Apollo Hospital & is stable. Actors and family members are visiting the hospital to see the injured actor. After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others, Manchu siblings- Lakshmi Manchu and Vishnu Manchu along with his wife visited the hospital.

His uncle and actor Chiranjeevi and his family are regularly sharing health updates about the actor through social media and press. This morning, they released a statement saying, Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. The next health update will be released by Apollo Hospital tomorrow.

However, it is to be noted that Sai Dharam Tej was unconscious yesterday when he was brought to hospital so the mega fans were extremely tensed. Many celebs including Jr NTR, Manchu Manoj, Kalyani Priyadarshi, Meher Ramesh, Gopichand Malineni, Manchu Manoj, Anupama Parameswaran, Nithiin and others wished speedy recovery to Sai Dharam Tej.

