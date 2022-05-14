PICS: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar make for a stylish couple at Sarkaru Vaari Paata's success party

Mahesh Babu scored a massive success with his recently released film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Friday night, the team hosted a success party and Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata attended the event. The couple looked fabulous in their stylish as they posed for cameras at the event. While Mahesh Babu looked handsome as always in a casual look, Namrata grabbed eyeballs in a simple yet fashionable co-ord set.

Mahesh Babu wore dark blue jeans and paired them up with a sky blue polo t-shirt. The star wife dressed up for the event in a floral printed co-ord set, which looks comfy yet stylish and perfect for summers. With subtle makeup and dark lipstick, she rocked the attire. Director Parasuram, Harish Shankar, Sukumar, Buchi Babu Sana and others attended the gala night too.

Check out pics here:

Written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju play supporting parts in the movie. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the flick stars National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh as female lead. Sarkaru Vaari Paata grossed nearly Rs. 40 crores on its opening day in India on Thursday. The film performed best across the Telugu states.

Mahesh Babu will next collaborate with RRR makers, SS Rajamouli. The film will go on the floors in 2023. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film is a jungle-based adventure movie, essentially an African forest action adventure.

