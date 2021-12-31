PICS: Mahesh Babu & director Vamshi Paidipally enjoy breathtaking view of Burj Khalifa with their families

Mahesh Babu and his family are currently in Dubai celebrating New Year 2022. His close friend and director Vamshi Paidipally joined him in the celebrations. The two families of Mahesh and Vamshi are having a gala time and enjoying the breathtaking views of Dubai.

Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally have enjoyed the breathtaking view of Burj Khalifa, Dubai and posed for pics amidst lights. Pics of them from Burj Khalifa are currently going viral on social media platforms. In the pics, one can Mahesh with his wife Namrata and kids Sitara and Gautam along with Vamshi and his family. In another pic, the blockbuster Maharshi duo posed together and fans are going gaga over it.

A few days ago, he shared a pic with his daughter Sitara as they headed to binge some yummy breakfast in Dubai. The father and daughter set major fashion and family goals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is also in Dubai for the shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He is also waiting for the release of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Parasuram, the film is touted to be a perfect entertainer with a strong message and also features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.