PICS: Mahesh Babu looks charming as ever in a semi-formal attire as he attends an event in Hyderabad

Superstar Mahesh Babu was snapped at an event in Hyderabad today. Keeping in tune with his unique charisma, the actor oozed charm in semi-formal attire. He opted for a green shirt and denim. The Sarkari Vaari Paata star graced the event by flaunting his infectious smile.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next collaborate with RRR makers, SS Rajamouli. The director recently spilled the beans on his yet-to-be-announced project. He was quoted saying, "Because of the pandemic, I had many things to wrap up for 'RRR'. With multiple postponements and uncertainty, I had to concentrate on 'RRR' alone. Meanwhile, I was trying to work on the storyline, which gives me hope that there are a couple of lines that interest me. From this point, to get the pre-visualization and pre-production ready for the shoot, it takes about eight months. So, it will get rolling by this year-end". The speculations of this new venture have been doing rounds for some time now and fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will also front the upcoming action comedy-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the flick stars National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh opposite the Tollywood star. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to hit the screens on 12 May. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will play supportingparts in the movie.

Also Read: PICS: Veteran star Sripriya’s daughter Sneha gets married in a traditional ceremony in Chennai