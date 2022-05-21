PICS: Mahesh Babu, Namrata look stunning at Sarkaru Vaari Paata event; Keerthy Suresh defines beauty in saree

Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata were spotted as they gathered together for a special event for the recently released film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While Mahesh Babu and Namrata looked stunning, Keerthy Suresh defines beauty in a yellow saree at the event in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu can be seen in casuals, a brown shirt and blue jeans, whereas Keerthy Suresh wore a yellow ruffle saree and looked perfect. With huge earrings and subtle makeup, the diva completed her look. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata also accompanied him and also posed for pics along with Keerthy Suresh.

Yesterday, Humbled by the audience's response to the action drama, the Superstar penned a note to thank fans for love and support. He wrote, "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always. A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata, my director @parasurampetla for giving me this amazing film, @keerthysureshofficial, producers @gmbents @mythriofficial @14reelsplus and @musicthaman for his incredible music! #SVP will always remain special." Recently, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata team hosted a success bash with Mahesh Babu along with the team attended the event in Kurnool.

Penned and directed by Parasuram, this romantic drama further starts Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in secondary parts. Jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the project reached the theatres on 12 May.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released in theatres on May 12, did extremely well at the Indian box office by reaching almost the 100 crore club.

