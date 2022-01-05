PICS: Mahesh Babu returns from Dubai after a family vacation; Papped at Hyderabad airport

Mahesh Babu has returned to Hyderabad after enjoying holidaying with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. The actor got papped as they reached the Hyderabad airport. Both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were seen donning comfy and casual look as they returned home. Mahesh, Namrata and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni shared a lot of glimpses from their time there. Especially, Sitara went to a spree of uploading pictures from their vacation.

While in Dubai, the actor also met the team of Bheemla Nayak to discuss his upcoming movie under Trivikram Srinivas’ direction. Namrata Shirodkar’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar also accompanied them during the vacation, but unfortunately she tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cut her trip short. However, before she came back, they all had a gala time.

Now talking about the superstar’s upcoming releases. Mahesh Babu will be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh in director Parasuram’s next. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the venture has been jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. While S. Thaman has scored the music for the film, cinematography has been handled by R. Madhi. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 1 April 2022. The actor will also be financing a few projects in 2022 including Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Major.