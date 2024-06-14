PICS: Mahesh Babu spotted at Hyderabad airport with his signature LV bag worth Rs 3.92 Lac as he heads for vacay with family

Mahesh Babu is one of the most prominent actors currently working in the industry. The actor is currently gearing up for his mega collaboration, tentatively titled SSMB 29 with director SS Rajamouli.

In a recent update, Mahesh Babu was clicked at the Hyderabad airport with his entire family. Seemingly, they were headed to catch a flight to an undisclosed location.

Mahesh Babu with family at Hyderabad airport

On June 14, pictures from the Hyderabad airport were shared where Mahesh Babu was seen moving towards the gate with his better half Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, and son Gautam Ghattamaneni.

In the picture, the Guntur Kaaram actor can be seen in his new long hair and beard look that has created a huge sensation on the internet. For the airport look, Mahesh opted for a brown jacket with black track pants and a cap with dark shades.

But what turned everyone's head was the luxurious Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack carried by the Bharat Ane Nenu star which is worth Rs. 3.92 Lac.

In the other picture, Sitara and Gautam are seen together engaged in conversation. Gautam opted for a sky-blue sweatshirt with gray pants and cool shades while Mahesh Babu's princess decided to keep her look in white, added with cute spectacles.

Namrata Shirodkar decided to keep her look formal as she opted for a sky blue coat with a striped t-shirt and round-eyed goggles.

After a while, Sitara also took to her social media platform Instagram, and shared a picture with her brother Gautam and wrote, “airportmaxx @gautamghattamaneni.”

As per speculations, Mahesh Babu and his family are headed to New York as Gautam has joined New York University for his further education.

Check out Sitara's post

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

According to sources, Mahesh Babu’s project with SS Rajamouli will be set against the backdrop of jungles in Africa and will mostly feature shots from the forest. As per speculations, the actor’s character is said to draw inspiration from Hindu mythology's Lord Hanuman.

Preliminary reports suggest that the film currently titled SSMB 29, was originally intended to be called Maharaja. As of yet, there has been no formal announcement or confirmation on the same.

