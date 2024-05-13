PICS: Mahesh Babu tries to hide his new SSMB29 look as he arrives for voting with wife Namrata Shirodkar

Ever since the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 started, multiple celebrities have been spotted at different polling booths. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar were recently seen on May 13 in Hyderabad when he arrived to cast his vote.

However, what caught our attention was Mahesh’s new long-hair look that he is sporting for SS Rajamouli’s untitled film, SSMB29. He also tried to hide his look with a cap.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Guntur Kaaram star was papped at the Jubilee Hills public school with his wife. Although the whole place was full of reporters, Mahesh and Namrata avoided speaking to any one of them.

Besides Mahesh, celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR were also spotted with their family members at Jubilee Hills, where they cast their votes.

Further, the former’s uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan is participating in the Pithapuram Assembly for this year’s election.

Tollywood celebs vote

Mahesh Babu on the work front

The Spyder star is currently preparing for his next film with S.S. Rajamouli. It is tentatively titled SSMB29. Official details about the project are yet to be revealed. A few sources have reportedly stated that filming is expected to start in August or September 2024. Mahesh Babu has been participating in various workshops to appear in a different form this time.

Another report says that it is a jungle adventure drama, and the lead character is inspired by Lord Hanuman. However, Mahesh and Rajamouli have yet to confirm the same from their side.

Mahesh was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Despite high expectations and a strong opening at the box office, the action drama failed to impress critics and audiences.

