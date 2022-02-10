PICS: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar drops him at airport as he heads to meet CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi and directors Siva Koratala, SS Rajamouli, superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at Begumpet airport as he was heading to meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Wife Namrata Shirodkar was also clicked as she dropped Mahesh Babu off at the airport.

Tollywood biggies are heading for a big meeting with Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the film ticket price issue. For the unversed, the state government had issued an order fixing the rates for multiplexes, AC, and non-AC theatres

