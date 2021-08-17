PICS: Malavika Mohanan nails boho chic look effortlessly in printed shirt and shorts

With the upcoming Tamil film Master, Malavika Mohanan is becoming a popular name in the film industry. The actress is garnering attention with her gorgeous pictures on social media. Malavika is slowly becoming a trendsetter with her Instagram posts. From her alluring photos in traditional saree to her sassy photos on a bike, she has been giving us style cues. The latest post shared by Malvika is setting the internet by fire as she is raising the temperature high.

Malavika Mohanan took to Instagram and shared a series of photos flaunting her boho-chic look, which is damn on point. The actress nailed the casual look by adding a touch with boho style. She can be seen wearing an olive colour bralette with denim jeans, which she teamed up with a multicolored cape shirt. The actress added oomph to the entire look with a bunch of accessories as she wore a layered chain and rings. Her makeup is goals too, she went for smokey eye makeup with loose curls by leaving it bold and beautiful. The actress is surely giving out major fashion cues and we are definitely taking notes.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She was seen as a professor and was paired opposite Vijay in the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of star cast, including Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush's upcoming film D44, directed by Karthick Naren, which has a wrapped up-the shoot.