PICS: Malavika Mohanan shares her 'favourite sartorial mood' in pink monokini from Maldives

Malavika Mohanan is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing stunning pics from the exotic island. She is definitely loving the sunshine, salt, crystal water on the island. Today, the actress has shared a new set of pics flaunting her favourite sartorial mood from her Maldives vacation. Well, it is none other than a pink monokini, which she is slaying like a diva.

The Master actress shared a pic flaunting her curves in pink monokini paired up with a printed beach cardigan. The blue ocean and the clear skies add to the charm of the photo. Sharing the stunning pic, Malavika wrote, "Favourite sartorial mood- Pink."

Malavika Mohanan's latest Instagram post shows her enjoying quality time at the pool. The actress is in her swimsuit and she is lazily floating in the pool. She captioned it as "Float."

Malavika Mohanan is a big-time travel junkie. From mountains, safaris to beaches, she has explored everywhere. Though Malavika Mohanan is fond of heights, it seems like she has truly fallen in love with the blue ocean.

Take a look at her pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika will be sharing screen space with Dhanush in the upcoming thriller Maaran. The film is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. She also has the Hindi film Yudhra in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

