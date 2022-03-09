PICS: Massive preparations begin as Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan nears release

Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set for a theatrical release across the country tomorrow. As the action outing gets ready to reach the audience, Suriya fans are elated for the actor’s latest project. Prepping for the big day, theatres owners are decking up their establishments with grand hoarding of this massive entertainer. Pictures of all these preparations have come on social media.

Although before Etharkkum Thunindhavan comes to the audience, a political party has served notice to some theatre owners, instructing them to not screen the action drama. The protesters demand an apology from the star for hurting the sentiments of their community.

If you remember, a similar situation surfaced after the release of Suriya’s last film, Jai Bhim. Meanwhile, supporters of the actor have criticised the political party for bringing up the issue at such a crucial time. The fans believe that this will negatively affect the film’s earnings at the box office.

Financed by Sun Pictures, Etharkkum Thunindhavan will feature Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead along with Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan and Soori in supporting roles. D Imman has rendered the melody for the venture.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Suriya was quoted saying to the media recently, "There are few movies in the pipeline. I am doing a film with director Bala. I also have Vaadivasal with Vetrimaaran. There must be at least 500 artists for each shot. That is why it was not possible in corona time. We are planning to launch it in June."

