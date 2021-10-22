PICS: Meghana Raj can't get enough of her 'prince' Raayan as he turns one; Pens adorable birthday note

Meghana Raj & late Chiranjeevi Sarja's son Raayan Raj Sarja has turned one year today. Meghana Raj took to Instagram and shared a series of cutest pics with Raayan. In the pics, Meghana can be seen squishing her goofball with kisses & cuddles. Twinning in sleep time attires, the mother-son looks cute and full of love.

The little boy has caught the limelight ever since he was born as his mother shares adorable photos & videos every day, which are sheer happiness. And today is the big day for Meghana, as her world & prince Raayan will be celebrating his first birthday.

Sharing the pics, Meghana also penned a motherly note, which says, "Our baby…. Our world… our universe… our EVERYTHING! CHIRU… our lil prince is ONE YEAR OLD! I will squish him till he says ‘amma stop!’ And continue squishing him till he turns red wid embarrassment! Will smother him wid kisses til he rolls his eyes and says, ‘amma!’ And will continue smothering him witb more kisses! I love u my baby child… ur growing up so so fast!! I wish we cld just lay cuddled in each others arms for all eternity! HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAAYAN! Appa and amma love you!."

Meghana is leaving no stone unturned to make Raayan's first birthday special as she gearing up for Big bash. In a recent interview, she spilled the beans about planning Raayan's birthday bash and said, "We have just started planning, and I know it's very, very late. Every single person I've asked has told me, "You're asking us now?!" I've been telling them that yes, I've been really busy with my film and the press meets. I just didn't have time to think about his birthday. I also know that people have a lot of expectations since it's his first birthday and it's going to be something. I hope I match up to those expectations, but I have to say, I just want it to be one day when I can enjoy. I want to become a child myself. I want to play with him. I want to be there for him. I just want to laugh and spend the day with him, enjoying it to the fullest. That's what I have planned for myself and Raayan....about others, I don't know."

Also Read: PIC: Pooja Hegde oozes hotness in black swimsuit & it deserves every bit of your attention