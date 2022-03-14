PICS: Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal are an adorable father-son duo; Here's proof

An old picture from the album is nothing less than a hidden treasure that we love to revisit from time to time. Superstar Mohanlal's son and actor Pranav Mohanlal took to his Instagram and shared a few of such throwback stills with his father. In one of the pictures, the little Pranav Mohanlal is seen getting a peck on the cheek from his dad. In another one of these gems, he is seen enjoying a ride on a fake elephant. He further shared a heart-touching post that read, "Home is a child tugging at your sleeve, calling you back".

Pranav Mohanlal was last seen on the big screen in the romantic drama Hridayam, alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan. Helmed by popular filmmaker-musician Vineeth Sreenivasan, the project was bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas. This coming-of-age film was out in theatres on 21 January and was termed a commercial success at the box office.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently occupied with his maiden directorial venture, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. This fantasy adventure film also stars Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton in pivotal characters, along with others.

The Malayalam star also has director Vysakh's upcoming thriller, Monster lined up for release. This edge-of-the-seat suspense flick also stars Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Honey Rose in important roles. This latest outing is scheduled to hit the theatres on 18 March.

