PICS: Mohanlal takes internet by storm with his fit look; Kalyani Priyadarshini flaunts biceps with superstar

Mohanlal is one of the handsome and fittest actors in the film industry. Despite being the age of 61, he is ageing like fine wine and his dedication towards working out hardly needs an introduction. The actor never misses a workout session, regardless of his busy shooting schedule. This latest handsome and fit look of Mohanlal is certain to offer you the proper amount of fitspiration you're trying to find.

Mohanlal took to social media and shared a new photo, where he can be seen flaunting his dashing look and fit body. The actor looking charming and his pose proves his flexibility. Fans are going over the Mohanlal and are saying there is nothing ageing for the superstar, we all agree to it too.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is very close to Mohanlal shared a cute photo with him from the gym. Both of them can be seen flaunting their biceps as they click a mirror selfie. Kalyani also wrote an apt caption, which is garnering all attention. The actress wrote, "His Warm up alone was my Entire Workout."

On the work front, Mohanlal currently awaiting the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu. The superstar is currently busy with the shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Bro Daddy. He also has another announced project, 12th Man with Jeethu Joseph.