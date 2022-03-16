PICS: Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal glows as she's spotted at a salon in classic blue jeans and white shirt

Kajal Aggarwal was spotted today in Mumbai post her salon session. The actress is glowing as she posed for the paps in bright smiles. Seems like mom-to-be beauty enjoyed some pampering at the salon. She opted for super basic and classic attire, which is the perfect catch for summers. One can also notices her baby bump in the pics.

In the photos, Kajal is seen slaying in a classic attire combination. The Hey Sinamika star opted for a cool white shirt with blue denim jeans. With it, she left her hair open and went for minimal makeup. But one couldn't miss but notice her radiant pregnancy glow. She accessorised the look with an expensive Dior bag. As she got out of the salon, Kajal posed for the paps from a distance and smiled at them.

The beauty also added another level of comfort not just with the outfit but with her white sneaker, which makes the complete look a total stealer. Kajal Aggarwal has been setting major fashion goals with her maternity attires.

Take a look at the pics here:

Meanwhile, On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde in Siva Koratala’s Acharya, which is set to release in theatres on March 29.

