PICS: Mom to be Pearle Maaney shares beautiful moments with husband Srinish Aravind from baby shower ceremony

Recently, the families of the couple hosted Valaikappu ceremony for mommy-to-be and she looked every bit beautiful.

Pearle Maaney, who is pregnant with her first child is making the most of this phase and has been sharing some adorable photos herself. Pearle Maaney and her actor-husband Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child and the couple is treasuring every moment. Recently, the families of the couple hosted Valaikappu ceremony for mommy-to-be and she looked every bit beautiful. One can see, Pearle opted for a stunning traditional saree while Srinish Aravind complimented her in a kurta.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Okay now time to show my Valas of Valakappu also.... look how handsome my man is @srinish_aravind...Making Every Moment Special.... As we wait for Our ‘World’ to be born." The other picture sees daddy-to-be Srinish Aravind caressing Pearl's baby bump as he poses for a picture. Captioning the image, the actress wrote, "Because we are In this together..." Valaikappu is hosted to celebrate the approaching birth of the first-born child. The expectant mother is supposed to wear a lot of bangles and the sound of it should reach the womb, which is said to have good effects on the unborn child.

Meanwhile, check out photos below:

Also Read: WATCH: Mom to be Pearle Maaney takes a walk with her father; Srinish Aravind captures the beautiful moment

Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney met each other during Bigg Boss Malayalam house stepped out of the reality show as a couple. They got married last year in May and the actress is due for sometime around January 2021.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×