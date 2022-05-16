PICS: Mom-to-be Pranitha Subhash celebrates her baby shower; Looks radiant in an ethnic look

Pranitha Subhash has been making headlines ever since she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Nitin. Now, as the actress is in the last trimester of the pregnancy, the soon-to-be parents celebrated the baby shower recently.

She dropped some pictures from the celebration on social media, where Pranitha Subhash looked radiant in a traditional yellow saree with a pink border. Everything about the star screamed 'gorgeous'. From the elegant jewellery to the long gajra, the mom-to-be looked breathtaking. Although nobody else is visible in the photographs, the background looks as stunning as the diva.

Check out the pictures below:

About a month back, the actor shared an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy . She dropped some adorable couple pics with her husband flaunting the pregnancy test and sonography report. Sharing the news, she wrote, "For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us." Pranitha Subhash termed this news as a special gift on her husband's birthday.

The lovebirds took the plunge in 2021 and are now excited to start the new chapter in their lives.

In an interview with the Times of India, the star revealed that she is a little superstitious about revealing her due date. She was quoted saying, “The family believes a lot in drishti and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details”.

Meanwhile, Pranitha Subhash made her Telugu debut with Baava in 2010 and was last seen in the 2019 Tollywood flick, NTR: Kathanayakudu alongside Balakrishna.