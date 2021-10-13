PICS: Musician Mani Sharma's son Swara Sagar Mahathi gets engaged to singer Sanjana Kalamanje

Tollywood musician Mani Sharma's son Swara Sagar Mahathi has got engaged to singer Sanjana Kalamanje. The engagement took place in Hyderabad in the presence of friends and family. The engagement pictures are currently going viral on social media.

Sagar Mahathi also took to his Instagram handle and shared a few photos with his fiancee Sanjana from the engagement ceremony. In a few photos, Mahathi and Sanjana went for a traditional Indian attire in lungi and saree. In the other pics, the couple can be seen in all smiles in navy blue sherwani suit and the bride-to-be looks beautiful in lehenga.

Sharing the picture, Mahathi wrote, "ENGAGED !!! TO THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUL … can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you @sanjanakalmanje."

Mahathi and Sanjana will tie the knot very soon. The wedding ceremony will be reportedly held on October 24, 2021, in Chennai.