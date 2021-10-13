PICS: Musician Mani Sharma's son Swara Sagar Mahathi gets engaged to singer Sanjana Kalamanje
Tollywood musician Mani Sharma's son Swara Sagar Mahathi has got engaged to singer Sanjana Kalamanje. The engagement took place in Hyderabad in the presence of friends and family. The engagement pictures are currently going viral on social media.
Sharing the picture, Mahathi wrote, "ENGAGED !!! TO THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUL … can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you @sanjanakalmanje."
Mahathi and Sanjana will tie the knot very soon. The wedding ceremony will be reportedly held on October 24, 2021, in Chennai.
Sagar is a popular music composer in Tollywood. He has also composed music for movies like Naga Shaurya’s Nartanasala (2018), Bheeshma (2020), and Ishq (2021). He is reportedly all set to make his debut as a musician in the Kannada industry.