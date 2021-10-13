PICS: Musician Mani Sharma's son Swara Sagar Mahathi gets engaged to singer Sanjana Kalamanje

Updated on Oct 14, 2021 12:17 AM IST  |  14.7K
   
Swara Sagar Mahathi gets engaged to singer Sanjana Kalamanje
PICS: Musician Mani Sharma's son Swara Sagar Mahathi gets engaged to singer Sanjana Kalamanje
Advertisement

Tollywood musician Mani Sharma's son Swara Sagar Mahathi has got engaged to singer Sanjana Kalamanje. The engagement took place in Hyderabad in the presence of friends and family. The engagement pictures are currently going viral on social media.

Sagar Mahathi also took to his Instagram handle and shared a few photos with his fiancee Sanjana from the engagement ceremony. In a few photos, Mahathi and Sanjana went for a traditional Indian attire in lungi and saree. In the other pics, the couple can be seen in all smiles in navy blue sherwani suit and the bride-to-be looks beautiful in lehenga. 

Sharing the picture, Mahathi wrote, "ENGAGED !!! TO THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUL … can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you  @sanjanakalmanje." 

Mahathi and Sanjana will tie the knot very soon. The wedding ceremony will be reportedly held on October 24, 2021, in Chennai.

Sanjana is a well-known singer in the South, who is known for songs like Natta Nadu Iravula in Kaaval and Hey Chusa in Nithiin starrer Bheeshma, which has music by Swara Sagar Mahathi.

 

Also Read: Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli song is soulful and full of love

Sagar is a popular music composer in Tollywood. He has also composed music for movies like Naga Shaurya’s Nartanasala (2018), Bheeshma (2020), and Ishq (2021). He is reportedly all set to make his debut as a musician in the Kannada industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All