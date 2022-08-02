PICS: Naga Chaitanya clicked outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai; Collab on the cards?
Thank You star Naga Chaitanya was captured by the shutterbugs at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai today.
Thank You star Naga Chaitanya was clicked outside ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai today. He looked handsome as ever in a simple black T-shirt paired with beige trousers. He completed his OOTD with white shoes. His visit to the Gangubai Kathiawadi maker has piqued the interest of fans if there is a new Hindi project on the cards for Naga Chaitanya. Although, something can be said only once a formal announcement is made.
Check out the pitures below:
Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Majili star revealed why he rejected Bollywood projects in the past. He was quoted saying, “I grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad. So, my Hindi has not been the best. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very ‘South Indian’, people have thought twice to be honest.”
