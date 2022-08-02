PICS: Naga Chaitanya clicked outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai; Collab on the cards?

Thank You star Naga Chaitanya was clicked outside ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai today. He looked handsome as ever in a simple black T-shirt paired with beige trousers. He completed his OOTD with white shoes. His visit to the Gangubai Kathiawadi maker has piqued the interest of fans if there is a new Hindi project on the cards for Naga Chaitanya. Although, something can be said only once a formal announcement is made.

Many South Indian celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay Deverakonda, to name a few are stepping into B-town with promising ventures. As a matter of fact, Naga Chaitanya will also soon make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of the Hollywood flick, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. This highly-anticipated drama will also feature Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. Naga Chaitanya will essay the role of an Army officer who goes by the name Balaraju in the film. It would be exciting to know that the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha is being presented by none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Check out the pitures below:

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Majili star revealed why he rejected Bollywood projects in the past. He was quoted saying, “I grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad. So, my Hindi has not been the best. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very ‘South Indian’, people have thought twice to be honest.”

