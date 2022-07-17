PICS: Naga Chaitanya is a handsome heartthrob in denim jacket & jeans at Thank You Pre-Release bash

While movie buffs count days to witness Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You on the big screens on the 22nd of July this year, the makers arranged a pre-release event for the film recently. The Bangarraju actor looked dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans as his outfit while being accompanied by the other team members at the bash. Going by the pictures that surfaced on the internet, Naga Chaitanya had a blast during the event.

Adding to the hype for the romantic entertainer, the makers recently also unveiled the enchanting trailer of Thank You. The project talks about the heart-wrenching journey of Abhi, a hockey player and an ardent fan of Mahesh Babu. The film follows his life from an easy-going boy to a cold-hearted man. The trailer shows a vast range of emotions and promises an entertaining watch. From the locations to music, to performances, everything about the drama is top-notch.

Check out the pictures below:

Thank You marks the third joint venture between Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar. They had previously worked together in the 2014 movie Manam, and also the web series Dhootha, which is being made right now.

Coming to the cast, Raashii Khanna and Malvika Nair are on board the project as the leading ladies, along with Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy in other pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the gripping story of Thank You has been provided by BVS Ravi.

PC Sreeram has cranked the camera for the flick, while Naveen Nooli is the editor. Meanwhile, renowned composer S Thaman has rendered the tunes for this highly talked about drama.

