In Pics: Naga Chaitanya, Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni at Most Eligible Bachelor’s promotional event

South superstars Naga Chaitanya, Pooja Hegde and AKhil Akkieni assembled together on Friday, October 7 for the promotion of their upcoming movie titled, Most Eligible Bachelor. The stars were accompanied by producers Allu Arvind and Allu Bobby at the event. While Pooja Hegde was a ‘vision in white’ as she opted for a gorgeous statement lehenga featuring intricate floral embroidery. While she opted for the minimal approach for her makeup, she accessorised her entire look with statement jhumkas and a matching tiny bindi.

Speaking of Most Eligible Bachelor’s male lead, Akhil Akkineni, the heartthrob attended the event in an all-black avatar. He looked dapper in a black formal shirt paired with matching trousers. However, a headband covering his curly locks stole the entire limelight of his look. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was spotted keeping it casual in a comfy full sleeves t-shirt paired with denim pants.

Take a look at the photos here:

Most Eligible Bachelor is a forthcoming Telugu romantic flick helmed by Bhaskar. Featuring Pooja and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, the movie is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The production of the film was stalled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, after facing several delays, the movie is slated for its release on October 15, 2021.

