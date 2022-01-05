PICS: Naga Chaitanya spotted looking dapper in formals at the opening of a shop in Rajahmundry

Naga Chaitanya was spotted in Rajahmundry, Telangana for opening a shop. The actor looks dapper in formal attire wearing a grey shirt paired up with blue trouser pants. With formal shoes and pair of black sunglasses, he completed the look and made it head worthy outfit.

Naga Chaitanya waved at fans who gathered in thousands to get a glimpse of him. This is the first public appearance of Chay post-split from Samantha in October 2021. The duo got separated after 4 years of marriage as they announced mutual part ways and released an official statement. The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent and the legal proceedings for their divorce is currently underway.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya has a good lineup of movies for the upcoming year. He will be sharing screen space with his father Nagarjuna for the second time in the upcoming movie Bangarraju. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, it is a prequel to Nagarjuna starrer Soggade Chinni Nayana, released in 2016. The makers recently shared a statement to clear the air about the release and said OTT rumours are baseless as Bangarraju will only hit theaters. The actor also another Telugu with Vikram Kumar titled Thank You, co-starring Raashii Khanna.

Also Read: VIDEO: Prabhas waves at fans as they mob around him & his car amidst Radhe Shyam postponement

Naga Chaitanya is all set to be a part of Aamir Khan much hyped Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will star Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in key roles.