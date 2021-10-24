PICS: Naga Shaurya & Ritu Varma make a surprise visit to a wedding ahead of Varudu Kaavalenu's release

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma are promoting their much-awaited film, Varudu Kaavalenu. The lead actors are enjoying every bit of the film's promotions. After the grand trailer launch, which was graced by Pooja Hegde, Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma recently made a surprise visit to a wedding. One can see in the latest photos, Ritu looks elegant in ethnic wear while Naga Shaurya has a semi-formal look.

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma not only visited the wedding but also performed a few rituals and blessed the newly-wedded couple. Varudu Kaavalenu is a rom-com and is directed by debutant Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Take a look at the latest photos below:

Nadhiya, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Harshavardhan will be seen in the supporting roles. Vamsi Patchipulusu is handling the cinematography while the chartbuster tracks are composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

The story of the film revolves around Naga Shaurya who is deeply in love with Ritu but they get separated due to some misunderstandings.