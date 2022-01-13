PICS: Nagarjuna & Naga Chaitanya make handsome father-son duo in traditional dhoti look at Bangarraju event

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will be sharing screen space for the upcoming Telugu film Bangarraju. Today, ahead of the big release tomorrow, the makers organised a pre release event and Naga Chaitanya along with his father Nagarjuna attended the event. The father-son duo looks like xerox images in traditional wear.

In the pics, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya can be seen twinning in white kurta and dhoti pants at the Bangarraju event. Both can be flaunting their bright smile as they posed for cameras. Tomorrow is the big day for the father and son as their film is releasing, although Telangana has no restrictions, Andhra Pradesh theatres are currently running with 50% occupancy, it is to be awaited and watch if the crowd will flock despite of COVID-19 surge.

Bangarraju is the sequel to 2016 superhit Soggade Chinni Nayana and is directed by Kalyan Krishna who helmed the latter. Ramya Krishna will be reprising her role from the first part and Uppena fame Krithi Shetty is playing the love interest of Naga Chaitanya. Anup Rubens is composing the music. Bangarraju is produced under the banners Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios. The movie is speculated to be released on the occasion of Sankranthi next year.

