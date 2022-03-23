PICS: Nagarjuna spotted at a party in the city, looks dashing in a semi-formal black outfit

Nagarjuna was spotted in the city at a party. The actor was clicked as he attended a birthday party in Hyderabad. He looked dashing in a black semi-formal black outfit. The actor wore a black polo t-shirt and paired it up with matching formal pants and shoes.

Nagarjuna is back in India after a week-long schedule in Dubai for his upcoming film The Ghost. The team filmed some major high-octane action sequences and a romantic song in the country. Film's female lead, Sonal Chauhan, who will be seen opposite Nagarjuna, was also a part of this significant schedule. Initially, Kajal Aggarwal was roped in as the female lead but due to pregnancy she opted out and soon Jacqueline Fernandez replaced her. However, the Bollywood beauty opted too due to some reasons, best known for them.

Check out Nagarjuna's pics from the party here:

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Nagarjuna is said to be doing an action-packed role in the movie that also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles. Produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment, the film has Saurabh as a music composer, Mukesh G the cinematographer and Dharmendra Kakarala as the editor.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will b seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is gearing up for a September 9 release.

